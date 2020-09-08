PSPS Community Resource Centers Open In County

PG&E Sponsored Community Resource Centers
To support customers during the PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff, PG&E will be opening a Community Resource Center beginning Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. and remain open until 10 p.m.
These centers will be “mobile” and will allow for charging of personal items, including medical devices.
Due to coronavirus precautions, residents will not be able to congregate at these centers. The centers are located at:
Nevada City Elks Lodge
518 Highway 49
Nevada City, CA 95959
Sierra College Grass Valley Campus
250 Sierra College Drive
Grass Valley, CA 95945
Nevada County Sponsored Community Resource Centers
If you are looking for an indoor setting, please refer to the County sponsored sites below.
The County of Nevada will be providing two Community Resource Centers that will feature an indoor, air-conditioned setting with water and ability to charge electronic devices. These centers will be open on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
The centers are located at:
Madelyn Helling Library
980 Helling Way
Nevada City, CA 95959
Ready Springs School Gymnasium
10862 Spenceville Road
Penn Valley, CA 95946
KNCO Web Comments Guidelines