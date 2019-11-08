< Back to All News

Nevada County and US Army Sign Jobs Deal for Vets

Posted: Nov. 7, 2019 5:05 PM PST

Just in time for Veterans Day, Nevada County and the U-S Army have announced a joint agreement to help bring jobs to veterans. It’s called the Army Partnership for Youth Access, or PAYS, program. A formal signing ceremony was held at the Grass Valley Veterans Building this morning with

Army Lt Col. Michael Firmin and Nevada County CEO Alison Lehman sign PaYS agreement

Army Lieutenant Colonel Michael Firmin and Nevada County Executive Officer Alison Lehman. Firmin has been in the military for 25 years…

Listen to Michael Firmin

For Nevada County, Lehman says soldiers will be able to see jobs that Nevada County has available…

Listen to Alison Lehman
Military style, Lehman and Firmin celebrate by cutting a cake with a sword.

Soldiers are guaranteed an interview, but not a job. Nevada County is only the second county in the state to participate in the PAYS program (Los Angeles County is the other). Private sector businesses and corporations can also participate.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha