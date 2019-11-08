Nevada County and US Army Sign Jobs Deal for Vets

Just in time for Veterans Day, Nevada County and the U-S Army have announced a joint agreement to help bring jobs to veterans. It’s called the Army Partnership for Youth Access, or PAYS, program. A formal signing ceremony was held at the Grass Valley Veterans Building this morning with

Army Lieutenant Colonel Michael Firmin and Nevada County Executive Officer Alison Lehman. Firmin has been in the military for 25 years…

For Nevada County, Lehman says soldiers will be able to see jobs that Nevada County has available…

Military style, Lehman and Firmin celebrate by cutting a cake with a sword.

Soldiers are guaranteed an interview, but not a job. Nevada County is only the second county in the state to participate in the PAYS program (Los Angeles County is the other). Private sector businesses and corporations can also participate.

