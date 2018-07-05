< Back to All News

Nevada County Announces Grants to Non-Profits

Posted: Jul. 5, 2018 12:12 PM PDT

Part of this year’s Nevada County budget includes 126-thousand dollars for some local non-profit organizations. County Child Support and Housing Director Mike Dent says the charities applied for the funding through grant programs…

Interfaith Food Ministries is getting 15-thousand dollars in Community Initiative Funding for a pilot dehydration project, where fresh produce, when it’s abundant, will be dehydrated so it can be made available to clients throughout the year. Dent says of the Community Block Grant money, 28-thousand is for Hospitality House for a homeless access transport project…

The grant pays for a driver. Hospitality House is getting the van through another project. The other block grants are 72-thousand to the Freed Center for Independent Living to find housing for low income and disabled individuals, and ten-thousand to Project Mana in the Truckee area, for food distribution.

