County Applies for $16 Million in Fire Grants

Nevada County is being real ambitious about fire prevention funding for 2019. Through the Federal Emergency Management Agency and CalFire, the county has applied for nine different grants, totaling about 16-million dollars. Nevada County Director of Information and General Services Steve Monaghan says they’ll fund things like defensible space and the chipping program, and if all goes well, clearing all the vegetation along the side of Nevada County roads….

When wildfire damages are assessed, a certain portion of the dollars involved must go toward fire prevention. Monaghan says being in an area similar to the town of Paradise, which was destroyed by the Camp Fire in November, could actually help Nevada County’s chances to get the grant money…

Monaghan says they should find out about the largest grant–about six million dollars–later this month. The other grants will be awarded around March or April.

