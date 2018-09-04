Nevada County Applies for Highway Safety Grants

Nevada County’s Public Works Department also looks for other funding sources when it comes to improving roads. Project Manager Jessica Hankins says they have applied for three different grants through the Highway Safety Improvement Program, which is a federal aid program that seeks to reduce fatalities and serious injuries on public roads. Hankins says one of the grants is the first of its kind–a guardrail safety audit…

That grant is for a million dollars. The other two grant applications are one-point-five million dollars for high friction surface treatment on 21 dangerous curves, and 660-thousand dollars for what is called thermoplastic striping on 28 miles of roadway. Hankins says she’s confident her department will get the money, for one very good reason…

Hankins says they should know about the grant in the next month or two. The funding would come through before the end of the year, and the work would be complete in 2020.

