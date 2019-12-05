Nevada County Applying For More Homeless Funding

Governor Newsom says he’s overcome bureaucratic roadblocks erected by the Trump Administration in releasing hundreds of millions of dollars in emergency homelessness aid for cities and counties. Nevada County’s Housing and Community Services Director, Mike Dent, says it mean they can now apply for additional funding that can be used in a variety of ways…

Dent says Nevada County received around one-million dollars from the first funding round. As for this round…

But Dent says since this year’s homeless point-in-time count is now over 400, at 410, it’s believed the county could qualify for up to two-million dollars. The specific allocation formula should be known in a few weeks. Then an application will likely be submitted in February, with a decision on exactly what they’ll get by next summer. Such a delay from the government may not be that unusual. Last year, the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development did not approve numbers until December 17th.