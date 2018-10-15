Nevada County Avoids Power Shutdown (For Now)

Thousands of people are without power this morning as a Red Flag Warning remains in effect for much of California, buit Nevada County, so far, has dodged the bullet. Pacific Gas and Electric cut the power to more than 87-thousand customers in extreme fire risk areas last night. Those areas range from the foothills to Sonoma, Lake, and Mendocino counties. Several areas in El Dorado County have been shut off, forcing school closures today, and parts of Placer County, including Foresthill, are without power this morning. Cal Fire issued the Red Flag Warning Saturday for Northern California and some of Southern California due to high winds and dry conditions. It’s expected to remain in effect through tomorrow night. P-G-and-E had announced their new policy of preventative shutdowns in times of extreme fire danger earlier this year, but this is the first time they have implemented the policy.

–gf