Nevada County Benefits From Snowstorm

A snow event like this can present some challenges, but can also be beneficial, especially economically. One challenge–snow plow crews working hard to keep the roads clear. Nevada City City Councilmember Duane Strawser says for a small city like Nevada City, his crews have been ready…

Strawser also owns Tour of Nevada City Bike Shop, which can have a lull in business during weather like this. However, he says snow can be an economic boon, especially in Truckee and the eastern part of the county…

Boreal and Soda Springs are in Nevada County.

