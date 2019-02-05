< Back to All News

Nevada County Benefits From Snowstorm

Posted: Feb. 5, 2019 8:08 AM PST

A snow event like this can present some challenges, but can also be beneficial, especially economically. One challenge–snow plow crews working hard to keep the roads clear. Nevada City City Councilmember Duane Strawser says for a small city like Nevada City, his crews have been ready…

Listen to Duane Strawser 1

Strawser also owns Tour of Nevada City Bike Shop, which can have a lull in business during weather like this. However, he says snow can be an economic boon, especially in Truckee and the eastern part of the county…

Listen to Duane Strawser 2

Boreal and Soda Springs are in Nevada County.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha