Nevada County Budget Surpasses $250 Million

For the first time, Nevada County’s budget will be over a quarter-of-a-billion dollars. The Board of Supervisors will be holding a series of public meetings this week going over the numbers. The current proposal is 258 million for the 2019-20 fiscal year. County Chief Financial Officer Martin Polt says there are some one-time expenditures in there…

Listen to Martin Polt 1

And there’s the ever-increasing focus on wildfire preparedness and prevention. Polt also says the county is well-positioned if a recession hits, which he sees happening in the next year or two. The public meetings are tomorrow (Tuesday) and Wednesday at 9am at the Board chambers at the Rood Center…

Listen to Martin Polt 2

Final approval is expected at a special meeting on June 18.

–gf