Nevada County Business Aims at Helping Puerto Rico

Posted: Feb. 6, 2019 7:47 AM PST

Almost a year-and-a-half since Hurricane Maria struck the island of Puerto Rico, the economy and electrical infrastructure continues to rebuild, and one Nevada County business is there trying to help. Angelo Campus is the founder and C-E-O of BoxPower, which aims to bring portable solar energy to small or remote locations. Campus is on his way back from the island commonwealth now, but says the process to bring the electrical grid back up and running has been slow…

Many Puerto Ricans were without power for over a year, and Campus says some still are, and even in big cities like San Juan, there are small outages at least once a day. Campus also says, though, that the economy is recovering in ways that haven’t been there before…

Campus, a North San Juan native, will be back in Nevada County tomorrow for an Ag Tech Conference. The Category Five storm with 175 mile-an-hour winds slammed into Puerto Rico in September of 2017, killing over three thousand people and caused an estimated 91-point-six billion dollars in damage.

