Nevada County Case Rate Would Be In Red Tier

With COVID cases spiking again in Nevada County and elsewhere, due to the highly-contagious Delta variant, that would place us in deep the Red infection Tier, if the Tier system still existed. The County’s Health Officer, Doctor Scott Kellermann, says our nine-point-three case rate would be just under the worst, or Purple, Tier, where the rate was 10 or higher. But he also points out we would have plenty of company, with 16 other counties also Red. Meanwhile, Kellermann says 14 to 15-percent of active cases are from people who are fully vaccinated, or so-called breakthrough cases. There were 122 active cases, as of Tuesday, with no increase from Monday. But he says they all have more vulnerable conditions…

click to listen to Doctor Kellermann

Kellermann also says immunized people are much less likely to transmit the coronavirus. He still hopes the Delta variant will prompt a more dramatic improvement in the county’s stagnant immunization rate of 54 to 55-percent. And he says efforts have been stepped up…

click to listen to Doctor Kellermann

The Centers For Disease Control now says over 80-percent of all cases are from the Delta variant.