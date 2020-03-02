< Back to All News

Nevada County Celebrates Youth Art Month

Posted: Mar. 2, 2020 8:08 AM PST

March is Youth Art Month in Nevada County, a tradition commemorated by the Board of Supervisors, and observed in the public schools. County Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay says the arts are proliferating the public school system, and not just during the month…

Traditionally, the arts are one of the first things cut from the budget during tough economic times, but Lay says his office and educators throughout the state are making that a lot tougher to do…

Lay says classical music is being played in many of the schools after recess, and teachers are encouraged to use art to accompany other lessons, such as history or science. The most visual part of Youth Art Month is the Young at Art program, where drawings made by local school children will be on display on the walls of the Rood Center. That will begin later this month and last into May.

