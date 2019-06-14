< Back to All News

Nevada County Certifies Senate Election

Posted: Jun. 14, 2019 6:56 AM PDT

You wouldn’t expect voter turnout to be high, and it wasn’t, in last week’s special State Senate election. Those results have been certified in Nevada County, with 19,787 voters casting ballots–that’s a turnout of just under 30 percent. Brian Dahle defeated Kevin Kiley in that election, with Dahle getting almost exactly two-thirds of the vote in Nevada County. The fact that both candidates were Republicans likely kept many Democrats from mailing back their ballots.

