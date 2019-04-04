Nevada County Certifies Special Election Results

Nevada County’s results from the March 26 special State Senate election are final. Democrat Silke Pfluerger was the top vote-getter in the county at 10,774 votes, or just over forty percent. Current Republican Assembly member Brian Dahle had the second-most votes at 35 percent, and Kevin Kiley was third with just ten percent. Dahle and Kiley finished one-two in the entire eleven county district, and will face each other in a runoff election in June. Voter turnout in Nevada County for this election was 39 percent.

–gf