< Back to All News

Nevada County Certifies Special Election Results

Posted: Apr. 4, 2019 12:03 PM PDT

Nevada County’s results from the March 26 special State Senate election are final. Democrat Silke Pfluerger was the top vote-getter in the county at 10,774 votes, or just over forty percent. Current Republican Assembly member Brian Dahle had the second-most votes at 35 percent, and Kevin Kiley was third with just ten percent. Dahle and Kiley finished one-two in the entire eleven county district, and will face each other in a runoff election in June. Voter turnout in Nevada County for this election was 39 percent.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha