Nevada County Continues Storm Damage Assessments

Nevada County remains under local, state, and federal emergency proclamations from the series of winter storms. Speaking earlier this week on KNCO’s “Insight”, County CEO Alison Lehman said over 17-thousand PG and E customers lost power during the deepest snow accumulations in late February. And she had more praise for the response…

Due to the challenging access, from the deep snow, and all the downed trees, full power restoration and repairs weren’t completed until a little over a week ago. But Lehman said a lot of residents still don’t have internet service back. The county’s Community Development Agency Director, Trisha Tillotson, also mentioned all the overtime that was needed for crews to at least keep the main traffic arteries in decent shape. She said they worked 20 days straight of 12-hour shifts. And there was also help from the private sector…

The proclamations make the county eligible for state and federal reimbursements. A pricetag on the damage and work is still being tallied. A Winter Storm Building Damage Survey to help quantify impacts has also been launched and has gotten a strong response.