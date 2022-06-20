Nevada County Courthouse Likely Moving

It’s looking more likely that Nevada County’s courthouse is moving to a new location, in or near downtown Nevada City. That’s the Court Facilities Advisory Committee’s recommendation to the State Judicial Council. The committee says it would be more expensive to build a new courthouse on the same site, due to the added cost of setting up a temporary facility while the work is done. Outgoing Nevada City Mayor Duane Strawser says they’re still holding out hope that the project won’t ultimately be included in the 2023-2024 state budget and they will continue to work behind the scenes to keep the courthouse where it is…

Strawser says the most likely new location being explored would be along Highway 49, including near the Rood Center…

All court judges oppose the recommendation, since it would be further away from such courthouse participants as the District Attorney and Public Defender’s Offices. But Strawser says it would also cost millions in revenue for downtown merchants, who get a lot of walk-in business from courthouse staff. The Judicial Council is expected to formally adopt moving the courthouse during its mid-July meetings.