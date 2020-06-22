Nevada County Covid-19 Spike Hits 75 Cases

Coronavirus by the numbers. The total number of Covid-19 cases in Nevada County has now reached 75. That includes four cases added to the county’s total on Friday, but none on Saturday or Sunday. In western Nevada County, the total is now 21, up from 14 a week ago, which means a 50 percent increase after no cases for almost two months. County wide, there have been 33 cases this month-an increase of 79 percent from the May 31 total of 42. Sixty percent of victims in Nevada County are under the age of 50. Twenty-three of the cases are still considered active. There was one death. That was in the Truckee area back in April. It’s also been released that two-thirds of the cases, or 51 total, are from the 96161 zip code, which is Truckee and Kingvale.

–gf