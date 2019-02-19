Nevada County D-A Takes Trip To Antarctica

Nevada County’s District Attorney says the trip had been on the “bucket list” for him and his wife for quite a while. Last month, Mr. and Mrs. Cliff Newell boarded a ship from Argentina, with about 100 other people, for Antarctica, where they spent six nights. He says it took about two days to arrive at the Antarctic peninsula. It was summertime there, with temperatures staying in the low-30’s, and the sun going down for only about an hour and a half each day. That allowed a lot of time for kayaking…

Newell says he and his wife also camped inside a tent one night in a snowbank, where they had what he described as an extraordinary time near a colony of penguins. And there was also highly visible evidence of climate change…

Newell says he and his wife also hiked on snow fields and beaches on various islands in the area.