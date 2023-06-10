Nevada County DA Nears Two Years In Office

Nevada County’s District Attorney is nearing two years in office. Jesse Wilson was appointed, by the Board of Supervisors, to fill out the remainder of Cliff Newell’s term, starting in July of 2021. He was then elected, unopposed, to a four-year term, last year. During his interview with the Board, Wilson made reference to his predecessor not prosecuting many cases in court and that he would be more directly involved. Speaking on KNCO’s On the Town, Wilson said more deputy DA’s have been hired and the department is now fully staffed…

Wilson said the District Attorney’s Office is also geared up to prosecute fentanyl cases, as it’s become such an epidemic…

Wilson said another notable addition to the Office is an additional full time victim witness advocate. He said while criminal case referrals did have a dip in recent years, due to the pandemic, the number of victim referrals from those incidents has increased substantially, including from domestic violence.