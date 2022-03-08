Nevada County DA Supports Human Trafficking Bill

Nevada County’s District Attorney has joined D-A’s around the state in pushing for the passage of a State Senate bill that would increase penalties for human trafficking. Jesse Wilson says currently California law does not include it as a violent or serious offense…

In 2012, voters overwhelmingly passed a proposition which did increase penalties, the most successful proposition in the state’s history. But it’s still considered a non-serious crime. Wilson says it’s not been a problem in Nevada County. But, according to the California Attorney General’s Office, the state is one of the largest sites of human trafficking in the United States, including the Central Valley…

The Los Angeles-based Coalition to Abolish Slavery and Trafficking has reported an 185-percent increase of California cases in recent years.