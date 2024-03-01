Nevada County Departments Brace For Storms

Even though it’s the first day of March, Nevada County officials are also bracing for what’s shaping up to be the snowiest weather of the season, along with very strong winds. Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says that includes the Public Works Department. And they’ve also learned some things about preparations from a year ago…

Wolfe also notes that the public’s help is always appreciated. That includes refraining from driving, to reduce traffic issues and accidents that can hinder recovery and maintenance

But a lot of the county’s preparation tips stem from the expected widespread power outages. That includes planning for your heat source. Fill up propane tanks if you have a permanent generator and stock up on firewood if you have a wood stove. Or have a plan for where and how you will go if your home becomes too cold during an outage. The county and Sierra Roots are also opening the cold weather shelter tonight (Fri.) through Sunday nights, from 4:30pm to 7:30am, at the Nevada City Veterans Hall. Also, stock up on shelf-stable groceries, including water, pet food, and nonperishables.