Nevada County Employees Of Year Honored

The most recent Nevada County Supervisors meeting was also time for the annual presentation of Employee Service Awards. This year, 106 were honored in all departments. That included 30 years for Sheriff Shannan Moon, who expressed her appreciation to the Board…

Moon was elected as the first-ever female sheriff for the county in November of 2018, replacing Keith Royal, who retired. That also made her the first openly gay sheriff in California…

And some other members of the Sheriff’s Department were also recognized. Awards are presented for completion of service in multiples of five, starting with five years. This year’s employees had a combined service of a-thousand-90 years.