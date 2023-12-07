Nevada County Expanding People In Crisis Response

Mental health crisis teams must soon be available 24 hours a day, under a new state law. So Nevada County is gearing up to provide that by the end of the year. At their meeting on Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors approved a contract expansion for the Sierra Mental Wellness Group, which was hired earlier this year. Behavioral Department Adult Services Program Manager, Cari Yardley, told the Board that the Wellness Group has augmented the Sheriff’s Department’s two Mobile Crisis Teams very well. She said most people in crisis aren’t a safety threat…

click to listen to Cari Yardley

Yardley said around 20-percent of all Emergency Department visits in California, in 2020, were from people with mental health and substance abuse disorders…

click to listen to Cari Yardley

The Board also passed a resolution deferring implementation of another state mandate that will allow for more involuntary detentions and conservatorships of individuals with severe substance use disorders or co-occurring mental health problems. That’s until January of 2026. Since it’s an unfunded mandate, the county and numerous other jurisdictions need additional lead time to arrange the staffing and resources that will be necessary.