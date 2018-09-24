Nevada County Exploring Bus Service to Ridge

Nevada County is looking into re-establishing Gold Country Stage bus service to North San Juan. Transit Services Manager Robin Van Valkenbergh says the Nevada County Transit Services Commission has given the go-ahead to plan routes and determine if there would be enough ridership to warrant service…

Van Valkenbergh says planning standards call for about six riders per bus trip to make service viable, but it’s still possible to come up with something if that number turns out to be too high…

Van Valkenbergh says they hope to have their studies concluded by March of next year. If services can be re-established, it would likely be in July. Service to North San Juan was cut in 2009 due to the economic downturn, as well as reduction in service on other routes.

