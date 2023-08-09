The Nevada County Fair begins its five-day run today (Wed.) through Sunday. This is the first year for Andrew Trygg, as the permanent CEO, after a long stint on the Fair Board, including as President…

Trygg says there’s an assortment of new features. That includes the Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show, which was featured on America’s Got Talent in 2021. There’s also additional food choices, and more thrilling carnival rides. Also lots more live musical entertainment…

Tyler Rich will be the opening musical act at the arena tonight for a separate admission charge. On other stages on the grounds, throughout the weekend, as part of your admission price, you can also hear a Grateful Dead tribute band called the Nipper Brothers. Elevation plays funk rock and there’s also Chad Bushnell’s Garth Brooks Tribute. Also at the arena, for separate admission charges, is the rodeo Thursday night, Monster Trucks Friday and Saturday night, and the Rough Trucks Challenge on Sunday night. The Ag Mechanics Auction is Friday evening on the Sugar Pine Lodge Lawn, with the Junior Livestock Auction Sunday morning at the Whitney Pavilion. The hours for the Fair are 10am to 11pm each day.