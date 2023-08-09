< Back to All News

Nevada County Fair Family Of Year Named

Posted: Aug. 9, 2023 3:55 PM PDT

At Wednesday morning’s opening ceremonies, less than an hour before the gates opened to the public, the Nevada County Fair Family of the Year was announced at the special events tent. Fair Board President Jim Franks said it was Katie and Tom Alling…

click to listen to Jim Franks

Katie Alling is also a longtime agriculture teacher at Nevada Union High School. And she and her students have been planting the nearly one-thousand marigolds on Gold Path, also including her 16-year-old daughter, Lyndsey…

click to listen to Katie Alling

Lyndsey also has a market goat at the Fair, along with an Ag Mechanics project.

