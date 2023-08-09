Nevada County Fair Family Of Year Named

At Wednesday morning’s opening ceremonies, less than an hour before the gates opened to the public, the Nevada County Fair Family of the Year was announced at the special events tent. Fair Board President Jim Franks said it was Katie and Tom Alling…

Katie Alling is also a longtime agriculture teacher at Nevada Union High School. And she and her students have been planting the nearly one-thousand marigolds on Gold Path, also including her 16-year-old daughter, Lyndsey…

Lyndsey also has a market goat at the Fair, along with an Ag Mechanics project.