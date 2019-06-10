Nevada County Fair Holds Job Fair Tuesday

There are now less than two months to go before this summer’s Nevada County Fair, and they are getting ready to hire for the five-day event–the most attended event of the year. Fair C-E-O Patrick Eidman says there will be a job fair tomorrow (Tuesday) where they will be taking applications for over a few hundred positions…

Applications are available at nevada-county-fair dot-com, or you can pick one up on site. Eidman says they have a variety of positions to fill…

There’s the always popular ‘red shirts’, who patrol the grounds, and they’re also looking for people to deliver ice on Treat Street. Interviews are done at the job fair, but Eidman says they usually wait a couple of weeks before hiring. The Nevada County Fair runs August 7 through 11.

