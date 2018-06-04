Nevada County Fair Holds Job Fair Tuesday

The Nevada County Fair is coming up in a couple of months, and there’s a way you can not only get in for free, but you can get paid. The fair is hiring, and they are having a job fair tomorrow. Fair C-E-O Rea Callender says it’s the biggest event in Nevada County…

..or you can fill out the application at the Fairgrounds. Callender says the jobs are competitive, so you should try to get there early. They are hiring for lots of different positions…

They are interviewing on site, and will hire shortly afterward. The job fair is from 3 to 6pm at the Main Street Center, which is the big building just inside Gate 1 at the Fairgrounds. The Nevada County Fair is from August 8 through 12.

