Nevada County Fair Opens Today

Posted: Aug. 8, 2018 6:06 AM PDT

It’s the highest attended local event of the year. About 100-thousand people, roughly the entire population of Nevada County, is expected to attend the Nevada County Fair, and it opens today…

And, of course the fair closes with the KNCO Destruction Derby on Sunday. This year’s Fair theme is ‘Bushels of Fun’, and Fairgrounds Deputy Manager Patrick Eidman says there will be several activities involved around that theme, including one unusual one…

Today is Scholar Students Day-Free admission for Nevada County Honor Roll students until 5 pm, by invitation only from the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools. The Cotton Rosser ‘Flying U’ Rodeo is the first arena event-one night only tonight. There’s also Opening Ceremonies with the Hall of Fame induction and Family of the Year award at 9am, gates open to the public at 10. The fair is open until 11pm tonight.

