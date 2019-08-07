It’s the largest community event of the year and it gets underway in just hours now. The Nevada County Fair opens today, with several thousand attendees coming every day for the five-day run. Fair C-E-O Patrick Eidman says the new attraction this year is a log ride, something that’s pretty massive, and an awesome sight on the grounds….

Listen to Patrick Eidman

It also moved the ferris wheel to another location, so the layout of the grounds is a little different this year. There are also different things going on in the Special Events Tent, and Fair Information Officer Wendy Oaks says that includes a watermelon eating contest…

Listen to Wendy Oaks

Today is Scholar Students Day, and there are admission specials for every day of the fair, including new this year, three-dollar general admission on Thursday. Opening ceremonies are at 9am, the fair opens to the public at 10am, and runs through Sunday. About 100-thousand people, or the entire population of Nevada County will attend the fair.

–gf