Nevada County Fair Underway

Posted: Aug. 10, 2022 12:19 AM PDT

The Nevada County Fair begins its annual five-day run on Wednesday, August 10th.  And officials say opening day usually gets the highest turnout. And New Fairgrounds CEO Dale Chasse says the arena events often sell out…

That’s on Saturday night, with the Destruction Derby on Sunday night. There’s also the usual variety of live musical entertainment on various stages, a huge array of exhibits, and plenty of types of food and drinks on Treat Street. Another highlight is the Junior Livestock Auction Sunday morning, considered the lifeblood of the Fair. New Deputy Fair Manager, Katie Beelan, is a past student exhibitor…

There are no COVID mandates for this year’s Fair, but commonsense precautions are always urged, if you’re in a crowded setting. Admission is 10 dollars, the parking lots are 5 dollars. Shuttle systems are offered, including from Nevada County Connects, which also has Free Fare days throughout the event. And make sure you stop by the KNCO Gazebo. The Nevada County Fairgrounds was established in 1884.

