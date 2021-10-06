< Back to All News

Nevada County First Five Stresses Book Giveaways

Posted: Oct. 6, 2021 12:13 AM PDT

As part of a new statewide literacy campaign, California’s Superintendent of Schools has announced an effort to provide one-million books to students and their families. Tony Thurmond says they’re working closely with First 5 California. The Executive Director of First 5 in Nevada County, Melody Easton, says they’re not involved at this time. But she says making more books available for pre-K kids at home has always been one of their main goals…

Easton says that includes the Read Me A Story program through the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation. The Foundation provides books at every Well Child Checkup….

That’ll be on the Friday before Halloween, October 29th. Easton says First 5 also stresses books for the steadily-increasing number of bi-lingual children, which help them understand and respect other cultures at an early age. The group says the first 5 years are the most rapid period of brain growth, with nearly 90-percent of brain development occurring by age 5.

