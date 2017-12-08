< Back to All News

Nevada County Food and Toy Run Saturday

Posted: Dec. 8, 2017 12:02 PM PST

Bikers bearing gifts will be descending on Nevada City and Grass Valley tomorrow. It’s the annual Nevada County Food and Toy Run. This is the 26th year that Thom Staser has put together an ensemble of over a thousand motorcyclists from all over to participate. Staser says it will start at noon as a parade from the Rood Center to the Nevada County Fairgrounds…

They’ll have law enforcement escorts and the roads will be blocked off during the noon hour, so don’t try to attempt to cross the street during the run. The donated food and toys will be distributed during a party after they arrive…

The event at the Fairgrounds will last until 3pm with a festive atmosphere, vendors, and, of course, Santa Claus.

