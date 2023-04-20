< Back to All News

NevCo Gets Child Abuse Prevention Accolades

Posted: Apr. 20, 2023 12:36 AM PDT

An innovative and award-winning program was highlighted before Nevada County Supervisors approved a resolution on Tuesday for Child Abuse Awareness Month. Child Welfare Services’ Rapid Response Team was established a little over two years ago. It provides families who’ve had a suspected abuse report with people who can offer direct services to mitigate safety concerns. They can also stabilize the home environment and provide linkage to more long-term resources without being at immediate risk of an out-of-home placement for the child. Out of 175 referrals through March, 57 cases were successfully closed, with another 57 also closed, but families declined further services or were non-compliant. Fay Hignight, with the agency, told the Board they want to do better…

Meanwhile, Supervisor Heidi Hall also noted how the program has already received merit and achievement awards…

And other counties have also reached out, regarding interest in replicating the program.

