< Back to All News

Nevada County Gets High Desirability Ranking

Posted: Mar. 28, 2024 2:53 PM PDT

Results of Nevada County’s second-ever liveability survey are out. They were presented to the Board of Supervisors, at their meeting earlier this week, by consultant Joe Dell’Ollio. Among the key findings, he said the county continues to be a highly desirable and engaging community…

click to listen to Joe Dell’Ollio

The other three key findings were that residents experience a strong sense of safety in the county, at least from crime. But they continue to have concerns about wildfire preparedness. They also say the local economy is strong, but it does pose affordability challenges. And the county’s natural environment and parks and recreational opportunities remain highly valued by residents. The results reflect priorities set by the Board. But Supervisor Hardy Bullock said the survey goes beyond that for him…

click to listen to Hardy Bullock

Bullock said the survey, the first taken since 2017, helps the Board make the best decisions when they have the most community input. Staff says the preference is to come back with another survey in the next three to five years.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha