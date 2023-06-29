< Back to All News

Nevada County Gets Second Sno-Cat

Posted: Jun. 29, 2023 12:45 AM PDT

It was an unusually busy winter for the one-and-only Sno-Cat available for the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department. But the Department is getting a second identical one that’ll be stationed in the Truckee area and available for snow rescues and other search and rescue missions. It’s a donation from PG and E, which has also helped other counties. Sergeant Dennis Haack says the one they’ve been using has been situated at the county’s fleet facility on La Barr Meadows Road in Grass Valley…

So Haak says having a Truckee Sno-Cat will greatly reduce response times. But he says the sheriff’s department actually has more winter call-outs in the western part of the county, than the eastern part…

And Haak says a Sno-Cat can not only access tough terrain but can also operate when weather doesn’t allow helicopters to fly.

