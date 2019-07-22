< Back to All News

Nevada County Gets Top Digital County Award Again

Posted: Jul. 22, 2019 6:06 AM PDT

For the second year in a row, Nevada County has been named the top digital small county in the country. The Center for Digital Government and the National Association of Counties comes up with the rankings, based on a survey. Nevada County Information Systems Manager Diana Carolan says they were told they won for their strategic plan, but nothing more than that…

Carolan says there’s no dramatic announcement that’s made, or extravagant prize that goes with it…

The rankings are based on counties with populations of less than 150-thousand. Nevada County finished first last year, second the previous year, and has several top ten finishes over the last several years.

