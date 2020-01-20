Nevada County Getting $445K in Homeless Funding

It’s considered an important piece of the puzzle, but it doesn’t solve it yet. Nevada County is getting close to a half-million dollars in funding which can be used toward a homeless resource center…

A resource center, which has also been referred to as a day use center, would be like a county headquarters for homeless services, instead of an overnight shelter. Nevada County Health and Human Services Director Ryan Gruver says they’ll be able to use the money whenever they need it, while still searching for other grant funding…

The county purchased some land on Old Tunnel Road in Grass Valley last year as a location for a resource center, but did not get community block grant funding to build it. Gruver says the county is still exploring interim and long-term options while also applying for other grants.

