< Back to All News

Nevada County Getting $445K in Homeless Funding

Posted: Jan. 20, 2020 7:27 AM PST

It’s considered an important piece of the puzzle, but it doesn’t solve it yet. Nevada County is getting close to a half-million dollars in funding which can be used toward a homeless resource center…

Listen to Ryan Gruver 1

A resource center, which has also been referred to as a day use center, would be like a county headquarters for homeless services, instead of an overnight shelter. Nevada County Health and Human Services Director Ryan Gruver says they’ll be able to use the money whenever they need it, while still searching for other grant funding…

Listen to Ryan Gruver 2

The county purchased some land on Old Tunnel Road in Grass Valley last year as a location for a resource center, but did not get community block grant funding to build it. Gruver says the county is still exploring interim and long-term options while also applying for other grants.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha