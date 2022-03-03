Nevada County Getting New Auditor-Controller

With Marcia Salter retiring, Nevada County residents will be electing a new Auditor-Controller in June. And the only announced candidate to replace her, so far, is the Assistant Auditor-Controller, Gina Will. She came on board less than two years ago, in July of 2020. She says the office is charged with coordinating the independent audit of the county’s annual comprehensive financial statements, among other responsibilities that keep her very busy…

Will says the Auditor-Controller is the chief accounting officer of the county, establishing the policies and procedures that safeguard taxpayer assets. And she says she doesn’t think there will be much of a transition challenge to the head job…

Will says she has 25 years experience. 12 of those years were as the Finance Director and Treasurer for the town of Paradise, before joining the county. That included helping develop and implement the town’s financial recovery from the Camp Fire. Salter ran unopposed for all four elections she entered and endorses Will.