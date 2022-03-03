< Back to All News

Nevada County Getting New Auditor-Controller

Posted: Mar. 3, 2022 12:51 AM PST

With Marcia Salter retiring, Nevada County residents will be electing a new Auditor-Controller in June. And the only announced candidate to replace her, so far, is the Assistant Auditor-Controller, Gina Will. She came on board less than two years ago, in July of 2020. She says the office is charged with coordinating the independent audit of the county’s annual comprehensive financial statements, among other responsibilities that keep her very busy…

click to listen to Gina Will

Will says the Auditor-Controller is the chief accounting officer of the county, establishing the policies and procedures that safeguard taxpayer assets. And she says she doesn’t think there will be much of a transition challenge to the head job…

click to listen to Gina Will

Will says she has 25 years experience. 12 of those years were as the Finance Director and Treasurer for the town of Paradise, before joining the county. That included helping develop and implement the town’s financial recovery from the Camp Fire. Salter ran unopposed for all four elections she entered and endorses Will.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha