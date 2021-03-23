Nevada County Getting Stimulated

With the passage of the American Rescue Plan last week, Nevada County residents began to receive a second round of stimulus checks from the government. Money began to be deposited into accounts Thursday and Friday and people were feeling positive about the possibilities.

Listen to Residents

Some people were excited about getting a check, but not everyone had as of the weekend.

Listen to Residents

And some people that did receive a check, already had it spent, but not the way they were hoping.

Listen to Residents

Several other people said they were spreading around their good fortune with others in need as well as local businesses.