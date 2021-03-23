< Back to All News

Nevada County Getting Stimulated

Posted: Mar. 23, 2021 1:17 PM PDT

With the passage of the American Rescue Plan last week, Nevada County residents began to receive a second round of stimulus checks from the government. Money began to be deposited into accounts Thursday and Friday and people were feeling positive about the possibilities.

Listen to Residents

Some people were excited about getting a check, but not everyone had as of the weekend.

Listen to Residents

And some people that did receive a check, already had it spent, but not the way they were hoping.

Listen to Residents

Several other people said they were spreading around their good fortune with others in need as well as local businesses.

Listen to Residents

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha