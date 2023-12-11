< Back to All News

Nevada County Giving Trees

Posted: Dec. 11, 2023 5:35 AM PST

The Nevada County Executive Offices is once again sponsoring a number of opportunities for county residents to provide Christmas gifts to children in foster care or have been identified through a number of agencies that work with children. Public Information Officer Lisa Renner says this year the number of children is quite large.

 

The Giving Trees are sat several locations around the county and tags on the tree include the child’s age gender and general interests and wishes.
Renner says there is a little over a week left to purchase gifts for these children.

 

Trees are located at the Rood Center, and Nevada County Courthouse in Nevada City. In Grass Valley they are available at the Brighton Greens County Offices Complex, Carolines Coffee, The South Yuba Club, and Northern Sierra Swimming. Renner says the deadline is firm so please act this week.

 

 

