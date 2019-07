You can check out Nevada County’s agriculture this weekend with Nevada County Grown’s second annual Farm Trail Weekend. Executive Director Shannin Ybarrando says there are several farm stops on the tour…

Listen to Shannin Ybarrando 1

There are also several wineries to visit, plus food, music, and more. Ybarrando says more and more people are becoming aware of agri-tourism in Nevada County…

Listen to Shannin Ybarrando 2

Farm Trail Weekend is from 10am to 4pm Saturday and Sunday.

–gf