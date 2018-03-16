< Back to All News

Nevada County Has Another Good Health Ranking

Posted: Mar. 16, 2018 12:26 AM PDT

Nevada County continues to look like an above-average healthy county. The annual rankings from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation place us at 14th among the 57 counties measured. We were 13th a year ago. County Health Officer, Doctor Ken Cutler, says we’re one of the highest-rated rural north state counties…

click to listen to Dr Cutler

But the report shows that only 62-percent of residents have access to exercise opportunities, compared to the statewide average of 90-percent. Cutler says the criteria tends to emphasize indoor opportunities, since we’re lumped with all the urban counties…

click to listen to Dr Cutler

Other notable numbers haven’t changed that much, with only 12-percent reported to be in poor or fair health, 12-percent smoking, and 23-percent with severe housing problems. Cutler says while the data stays fairly consistent, the reports are more valuable in stimulating conversations on health and finding more ways to improve health outcomes.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha