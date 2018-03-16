Nevada County Has Another Good Health Ranking

Nevada County continues to look like an above-average healthy county. The annual rankings from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation place us at 14th among the 57 counties measured. We were 13th a year ago. County Health Officer, Doctor Ken Cutler, says we’re one of the highest-rated rural north state counties…

But the report shows that only 62-percent of residents have access to exercise opportunities, compared to the statewide average of 90-percent. Cutler says the criteria tends to emphasize indoor opportunities, since we’re lumped with all the urban counties…

Other notable numbers haven’t changed that much, with only 12-percent reported to be in poor or fair health, 12-percent smoking, and 23-percent with severe housing problems. Cutler says while the data stays fairly consistent, the reports are more valuable in stimulating conversations on health and finding more ways to improve health outcomes.