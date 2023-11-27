< Back to All News

Nevada County Has Another New Judge

Posted: Nov. 27, 2023 11:21 AM PST

A second judge has been appointed to Nevada County Superior Court this year by Governor Newsom. Alissa Bjerkhoel fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Candace Heidelberger. Her first day on the bench will be Monday at the Nevada City branch courthouse. Prior to her appointment, Judge Bjerkhoel served as the interim director of the California Innocence Project at the California Western School of Law. She’d worked there since 2008, also serving as the Litigation Coordinator and as a staff attorney. Additionally, she served as a Panel Attorney for the Sixth District Appellate Program for Appellate Defenders Incorporated. Judge Bjerkhoel is a native of Truckee. In February, Kelly Babineau was appointed by the governor to replace Thomas Anderson, who also retired.

