< Back to All News

Nevada County Has Hire Civic Sparks Fellow

Posted: Oct. 23, 2023 12:04 AM PDT

As part of the ongoing process to meet its five main annual objectives, Nevada County has now also hired, for this year, what’s called a “CivicSpark Fellow”. And it was Ian Thomas’ first day on Monday. CivicSpark Fellows are part of AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism. The agency says these people serve with public and nonprofit community organizations, tackling the most pressing environmental and social equity issues, through planning and policy support projects. California, Colorado, and Washington are the host partners. And Thomas, who appeared on KNCO: Insight, was hired, by a county panel, from Colorado Springs. He’ll focus on the climate objective…

click to listen to Ian Thomas

The county recently submitted an application, in partnership with the Sierra Business Council, for up to 650-thousand dollars to the Regional Resilience Grant Program…

click to listen to Ian Thomas

AmeriCorps says CivicSpark Fellows focus on getting things done through capacity building and support, professional development, through training and service experiences, and strengthening communities through volunteer mobilization.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha