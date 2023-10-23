Nevada County Has Hire Civic Sparks Fellow

As part of the ongoing process to meet its five main annual objectives, Nevada County has now also hired, for this year, what’s called a “CivicSpark Fellow”. And it was Ian Thomas’ first day on Monday. CivicSpark Fellows are part of AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism. The agency says these people serve with public and nonprofit community organizations, tackling the most pressing environmental and social equity issues, through planning and policy support projects. California, Colorado, and Washington are the host partners. And Thomas, who appeared on KNCO: Insight, was hired, by a county panel, from Colorado Springs. He’ll focus on the climate objective…

The county recently submitted an application, in partnership with the Sierra Business Council, for up to 650-thousand dollars to the Regional Resilience Grant Program…

AmeriCorps says CivicSpark Fellows focus on getting things done through capacity building and support, professional development, through training and service experiences, and strengthening communities through volunteer mobilization.