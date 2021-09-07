< Back to All News

Nevada County Has New Assistant D-A

Posted: Sep. 7, 2021 12:55 AM PDT

A former Lassen County District Attorney has come out of retirement from that kind of work as the new Assistant D-A for Nevada County. Bob Burns served four consecutive terms before retiring in 2014. Most recently, he’d been that county’s chief civil adviser. But he indicates he’s missed being a prosecutor…

click to listen to Bob Burns

As an Assistant District Attorney, Burns says he also has a lot of management responsibility, helping take the load off new District Attorney Jesse Wilson. He oversees the team of Deputy D-A’s, as well as the Victim Witness branch. The prison realignment law that has sent many non-violent offenders to county jails has also been an adjustment…

click to listen to Bob Burns

Burns takes over for Chris Walsh, who resigned when Wilson took over for Cliff Newell, in July, to serve at least the remainder of Newell’s term through 2022. Newell decided to retire early. Wilson had left the Nevada County D-A’s office for the El Dorado County office, partly due to philosophical differences with Walsh. Wilson had criticized Nevada County’s low conviction rate during the interview process with the Board of Supervisors.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha