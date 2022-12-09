< Back to All News

Nevada County Has New Building Director

Posted: Dec. 9, 2022 12:42 AM PST

Nevada County has a permanent, new Building Director. George Schureck has nearly 25 years of experience in the construction industry as an electrical contractor, city inspector, and, most recently, as the Building Commissioner for New Albany, Indiana. And he’s new to the North State…

click to listen to George Schureck

Schureck replaces Craig Griesbach. He had that job for eight years before being promoted to the county’s new Emergency Services Director position in July. Schureck says Griesbach has built a great professional team and he wants to keep the department as easy to access as possible for plans and permit reviews, as well as site inspections…

click to listen to George Schureck

Schureck says the department’s streamlining efforts, including through its website, are as good as any he’s seen in the country.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha