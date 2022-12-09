Nevada County Has New Building Director

Nevada County has a permanent, new Building Director. George Schureck has nearly 25 years of experience in the construction industry as an electrical contractor, city inspector, and, most recently, as the Building Commissioner for New Albany, Indiana. And he’s new to the North State…

Schureck replaces Craig Griesbach. He had that job for eight years before being promoted to the county’s new Emergency Services Director position in July. Schureck says Griesbach has built a great professional team and he wants to keep the department as easy to access as possible for plans and permit reviews, as well as site inspections…

Schureck says the department’s streamlining efforts, including through its website, are as good as any he’s seen in the country.