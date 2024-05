Nevada County has a new judge. Courtney Abril has been appointed by Governor Newsom to the Superior Court, filling the vacancy created by the retirement of Linda Sloven. Abril has been a Sole Practitioner since 2019. She served in several roles at the Yuba County Counsel’s Office, from 2016 to 2019, including as Chief Deputy County Counsel and County Counsel. She also served as an attorney in the Nevada County Public Defender’s Office, from 2006 to 2016.