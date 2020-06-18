< Back to All News

Nevada County Has Record Ten Cases in One Day

Posted: Jun. 18, 2020 7:07 AM PDT

It’s the largest number of Covid-19 cases in one day in Nevada County since the pandemic began. Ten cases have been added to the county’s website, including four in Western County. That brings the total countywide to 67, with 20 on the western side. Sixteen of the total cases are considered active, and, for the first time, we’ve seen victims under the age of 18. There are three of those, although which part of the county they are from is not available. It is thought that the re-opening of more businesses is bringing younger people back into social situations, which could expose them to coronavirus.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha