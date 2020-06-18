Nevada County Has Record Ten Cases in One Day

It’s the largest number of Covid-19 cases in one day in Nevada County since the pandemic began. Ten cases have been added to the county’s website, including four in Western County. That brings the total countywide to 67, with 20 on the western side. Sixteen of the total cases are considered active, and, for the first time, we’ve seen victims under the age of 18. There are three of those, although which part of the county they are from is not available. It is thought that the re-opening of more businesses is bringing younger people back into social situations, which could expose them to coronavirus.

–gf