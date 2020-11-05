< Back to All News

Nevada County Headed Back To Red COVID Tier?

Posted: Nov. 5, 2020 12:42 AM PST

Nevada County remains in the Orange COVID infection tier this week. And for a while the county was progressing toward the best, or Yellow, tier, for minimal infectious activity. But the County’s Interim Public Health Officer, Doctor Rick Johnson, says it looks like we’ve joined a statewide and nationwide trend of going in the wrong direction. The county’s case rate is now at 3-point-3 and that’s closer to the Red Tier rate of 4. And there’s also a one-week lag in the data that does not include Halloween activities…

click to listen to Dr Johnson

Johnson says a fall and winter surge was anticipated, with the holiday season approaching and the weather also getting colder…

click to listen to Dr Johnson

Going back to the Red Tier would, among other things, allow only 25-percent indoor dining capacity, instead of 50-percent, with outdoor dining already expected to be a challenge for the rainy season for restaurants. Statewide, only one county advanced to a less-restrictive tier this week, Colusa County. And Plumas and Shasta Counties have moved back to the Purple, or worst tier, for widespread coronavirus activity.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha