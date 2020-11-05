Nevada County Headed Back To Red COVID Tier?

Nevada County remains in the Orange COVID infection tier this week. And for a while the county was progressing toward the best, or Yellow, tier, for minimal infectious activity. But the County’s Interim Public Health Officer, Doctor Rick Johnson, says it looks like we’ve joined a statewide and nationwide trend of going in the wrong direction. The county’s case rate is now at 3-point-3 and that’s closer to the Red Tier rate of 4. And there’s also a one-week lag in the data that does not include Halloween activities…

Johnson says a fall and winter surge was anticipated, with the holiday season approaching and the weather also getting colder…

Going back to the Red Tier would, among other things, allow only 25-percent indoor dining capacity, instead of 50-percent, with outdoor dining already expected to be a challenge for the rainy season for restaurants. Statewide, only one county advanced to a less-restrictive tier this week, Colusa County. And Plumas and Shasta Counties have moved back to the Purple, or worst tier, for widespread coronavirus activity.